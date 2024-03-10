Domelevo calls for comprehensive anti-corruption strategies in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has underscored the detrimental impact of corruption on Ghana's socio-economic advancement, proposing a revamp of the nation's anti-corruption strategies to encompass a wider spectrum of corruption-related offenses and involve more stakeholders for increased efficacy.



Speaking via Zoom at an event themed "Ghana’s 67th In-Dependence Anniversary: Rescue or Disaster" on Anti-Corruption, Domelevo advocated for the commercialization and decentralization of anti-corruption efforts to enhance sustainability in combating these crimes across the country.



The event, organized by Crusaders Against Corruption (CACG) in collaboration with African Business Communication (ABC), TV XYZ, Ghana Good Governance Group (GGGG), and Spio-Garbrah Foundation (S-GF), aimed to explore more effective measures to tackle corruption and promote good governance.



Domelevo stressed the critical role of addressing corruption in Ghana's development, highlighting its adverse effects on resource utilization and hindrance to progress.



He emphasized the urgent need for national development to improve citizens' well-being, urging public officials to prioritize upholding the rule of law and rejecting corrupt practices.



Additionally, Domelevo urged the government to diversify approaches in harnessing the country's abundant natural resources for development, rather than solely relying on taxation, which burdens the populace.



Bishop Dr. Samuel Mensah, a board member of CACG, echoed Domelevo's sentiments, attributing Ghana's challenges more to a lack of critical thinking among leaders than spiritual issues. He emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive, non-partisan long-term vision for national development.



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, founder of the Spio-Garbrah Foundation, framed the discussion around Ghana's attainment of true independence post-1957, emphasizing the need for a clear national vision and direction from political leaders to overcome obstacles to progress.