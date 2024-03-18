Domelevo raises concerns over taxation in Ghana

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has voiced concerns regarding Ghana's fiscal landscape, suggesting a transition from taxation to what he perceives as robbery.



Known for his anti-corruption advocacy, Domelevo underscored the importance of a robust tax regime for revenue generation while cautioning against abusive tax practices detrimental to citizens.



Domelevo's remarks were reportedly made during an interview with 3news.com's Kemenni Amanor on Hot Issues aired on Sunday, March 17.



His comments coincide with ongoing deliberations on tax reforms in Ghana, with the government aiming to enhance revenue collection and address budget deficits.



However, Domelevo's statement reflects broader apprehensions about the impact of taxation on ordinary citizens, emphasizing the necessity for transparency and accountability in tax administration.



Currently, industry stakeholders are exerting pressure on the newly appointed Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin-Adam, urging the removal of what they perceive as burdensome taxes from the national tax framework.



They contend that the upcoming Mid-Year Budget Review, scheduled for presentation to Parliament in the ensuing months, offers an opportunity to abolish taxes like the Electronic Levy (E-Levy), levies on electricity consumption, and emission taxes, among others.



Moreover, the proliferation of port charges is significantly impeding importers' financial capabilities, hampering their ability to compete cost-effectively and fully leverage the advantages of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).



These actions, stakeholders argue, would not only demonstrate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's commitment, as he recently acknowledged certain taxes' problematic nature in the country's tax system but also align with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle decision, which saw the replacement of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and several others.