Domelevo salms Sam Okudzeto over defense of Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has criticized Council of State member Sam Okudzeto's recent remarks defending the practice of stashing money at home, calling them unfortunate.



Okudzeto had defended former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, who faced scrutiny after a significant amount of cash was found in her home. He argued that individuals are not obligated to explain the source of funds found in their residences unless there are allegations of theft.



In response, Domelevo expressed disagreement with Okudzeto's stance during an interview on Joy News' Upfront. While acknowledging that keeping money at home might not be illegal, he emphasized that it raises questions, particularly for public figures.



"I find it unfortunate...my position will not be based on law, but at least being a public figure and a leader in government talking about ensuring that we all use the financial sector, keeping that amount of money in the house may not be legally wrong, but I think it is questionable," he said.