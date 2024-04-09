Domelevo urges Energy Minister to mind remarks towards Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo has advised Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to exercise caution in his remarks directed at Ghanaians, expressing concern over the disrespectful tone of some of the minister's recent comments, given his position.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh recently caused controversy by challenging those advocating for a load-shedding timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to devise their schedules, amid ongoing power challenges in the Greater Accra Region.



Despite mounting calls for a structured load-shedding timetable, ECG has resisted implementing one, citing the absence of an official "dumsor" situation and erratic demands to shed load by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).



During the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Opoku Prempeh invited his critics to create their timetable if they deemed it necessary, sparking criticism and prompting Mr. Domelevo to call for greater respect towards Ghanaians.



In an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Domelevo stressed the importance of the Minister demonstrating a sense of duty and respect towards the Ghanaian people, considering that they are his employers.