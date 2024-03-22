Domelevo urges action against monetization of elections

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the former Auditor-General, has raised concerns about the growing trend of monetizing electoral processes in Ghana.



Speaking at the Catholic University of Ghana's Annual Leadership Lecture Series, Domelevo highlighted the increasing cost of running for political office and warned of the dangers it poses to the country's democracy.



He criticized the current election year as an "auctioning year," noting that politicians should not have to spend exorbitant amounts of money to be elected.



Domelevo emphasized the need to address the monetization of public offices, as it not only undermines democratic values but also exposes the country to the risk of being influenced by external forces.



He expressed concern that the pursuit of wealth rather than public service has become the primary motivation for some individuals entering politics, which could have negative consequences for governance and accountability.



Regarding corruption, Domelevo described it as a pervasive issue that affects all aspects of Ghanaian society.



He highlighted instances where resources meant for essential services like healthcare were being misappropriated, leading to dire consequences for the most vulnerable members of society.



Domelevo criticized the lack of political will in combating corruption, citing examples of wasteful government expenditures like the construction of the National Cathedral.



Domelevo further called for a concerted effort to train individuals, especially students, to uphold discipline and integrity and to reject corruption.



He emphasized the importance of instilling these values early on to create a future generation of leaders committed to ethical and transformational leadership.