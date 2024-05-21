Domelovo accuses EOCO of avoiding money laundering probe on Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelovo has alleged that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) hesitated to investigate Madam Cecilia Dapaah for money laundering, suspecting she could not account for the source of her funds.



Domelovo believes EOCO deliberately requested irrelevant documents despite having sufficient evidence to pursue a money laundering investigation.



He emphasized that such fear is unjustified, as state agencies are mandated to perform their duties independently and without bias.



“It is very clear to the AG and EOCO the likelihood of the inability of Cecilia Dapaah to explain the source of the money. If they commenced a money laundering investigation and she is not able to explain, she will fall foul of section 1 and section 3 of the anti-money laundering law. That is why they are reluctant to even commence any investigation relating to money laundering,” Domelovo said in an interview with JoyNews.