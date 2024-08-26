Don’t abandon me after Jan. 7 – Akufo-Addo tells NPP appointees

Politics of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

With less than five months left in office, President Akufo-Addo has begun planning his retirement to Kyebi.



Speaking at the NPP’s Manifesto Launch, he expressed his hope to hand over the presidency to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The President hinted that he expects visits from his current appointees after stepping down.



He also noted that he will join John Mahama and John Kufuor as one of Ghana’s three living former presidents.



Kufuor retired to Peduase Lodge, and Akufo-Addo is looking forward to a similar transition.