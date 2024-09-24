You are here: HomeNews2024 09 24Article 1985468

General News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Don't add everything to your manifestoes - Prof. Alidu Seidu to politicians

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Alidu Seidu Professor Alidu Seidu

Professor Alidu Seidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has advised political parties to streamline their manifestos by focusing on achievable policies.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing impactful ideas instead of overwhelming voters with lengthy documents filled with numerous proposals.

Seidu highlighted that manifestos act

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment