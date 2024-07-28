You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964099

Politics of Sunday, 28 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Don’t allow NPP’s poor performance to discourage you from voting – Ato Forson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ato Baah Forson speaking at the NDC's National Campaign launch Ato Baah Forson speaking at the NDC's National Campaign launch

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has urged Ghanaians and NDC supporters not to let the NPP government's poor performance deter them from voting in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the NDC's National Campaign launch in Tamale, he emphasized that frustration with the current administration should not lead to voter apathy.

The event featured key party figures, including Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, Vice-Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Numerous party members, MPs, and executives were also in attendance.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment