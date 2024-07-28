Don’t allow NPP’s poor performance to discourage you from voting – Ato Forson

Politics of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has urged Ghanaians and NDC supporters not to let the NPP government's poor performance deter them from voting in the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the NDC's National Campaign launch in Tamale, he emphasized that frustration with the current administration should not lead to voter apathy.



The event featured key party figures, including Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, Vice-Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



Numerous party members, MPs, and executives were also in attendance.