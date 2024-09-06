Don’t be deceived by Gov't's last-minute projects – Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC's running mate, has criticized the current government for launching projects only before elections, accusing them of abandoning these initiatives after winning votes.



Speaking to market women in New Takoradi, she pointed to the stalled redevelopment of the New Takoradi Market as an example of this practice.



She also mentioned the abandoned railway project in Takoradi, highlighting these as signs of the government's failure to deliver on its promises.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged voters to support the NDC's development plans, including the "24-Hour Economy," "Big Push," and "National Apprenticeship Programme," promising a more reliable and committed approach to development.