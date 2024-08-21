You are here: HomeNews2024 08 21Article 1972067

Don't be surprised if NDC plagiarizes 70% Of NPP's manifesto contents - Frimpong Koduah

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah has suggested that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) might copy a significant portion of the NPP's 2024 manifesto.

In an interview, Koduah claimed the NDC has delayed releasing its manifesto to imitate ideas from the NPP's recently launched platform.

Despite the NDC selecting their flagbearer earlier, Koduah argues that they have yet to present new policies, indicating a lack of original ideas.

He urged Ghanaians not to be surprised if the NDC's manifesto resembles the NPP's, especially since the NPP has already outlined major initiatives.

