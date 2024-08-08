Don’t cry foul if Akufo-Addo, Bawumia are subjected to investigations – Sammy Gyamfi warns NPP

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to protest if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia face investigations after their term ends.



He highlighted that former President John Dramani Mahama, a former Vice President and President, willingly subjected himself to an anti-corruption investigation and was cleared of wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.



The NDC official emphasized that the same standard of accountability should apply to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia after January 7, 2025.