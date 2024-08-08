You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968149

Don’t cry foul if Akufo-Addo, Bawumia are subjected to investigations – Sammy Gyamfi warns NPP

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to protest if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia face investigations after their term ends.

He highlighted that former President John Dramani Mahama, a former Vice President and President, willingly subjected himself to an anti-corruption investigation and was cleared of wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.

The NDC official emphasized that the same standard of accountability should apply to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia after January 7, 2025.

