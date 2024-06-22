Don’t dare vote for Mahama – Kwamena Duncan warns Ghanaians

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: dailynewsghana.net

Former Central Region Minister Kwamena Duncan has urged Ghanaians not to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, labeling him as "the past."



Speaking on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" program, Duncan highlighted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the future, especially after being named Chief of Unity by the Overlord of Gonjaland.



Duncan warned that voting for Mahama would be detrimental, advocating for leadership under Bawumia.



He praised Bawumia's pledge to renovate the Jakpa Palace, showcasing his commitment to unity and progress.