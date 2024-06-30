Don’t kill yourselves as a way to find solutions to address problems — Minister

Regional News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: GNA

Upper West Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has condemned the killing of three young men during a clash between Kandeu and Lassia communities.



He urged residents to resolve disputes peacefully through elders, security agencies, and courts, emphasizing the need for unity to combat poverty.



Meeting with traditional rulers and youth, Yakubu stressed the importance of dialogue over violence and warned agitators of legal consequences.



Naa Imoru Nandon Gomah, Wechiau Paramount Chief, praised the security forces and supported peaceful resolutions, requesting timely burial of the deceased to ease tensions and increase security on the burial day.