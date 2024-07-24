Don’t politicise Hajj – Says Executive Secretary

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Alhaji Farouk Hamza, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board, has called for the depoliticization of the Hajj pilgrimage following former President John Mahama's promise to reduce costs if elected.



Hamza explained that rising Hajj costs are due to new taxes, currency depreciation, and increased infrastructure needs as Saudi Arabia aims to boost annual pilgrim numbers.



He noted that the cost per pilgrim surged from $400 in 2019 to $1,500 post-pandemic.



Hamza also emphasized the logistical challenges of managing Hajj services for millions of pilgrims, the necessity of extended stays, and the importance of proper visa usage.