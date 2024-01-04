Don't sit idle and say there is no job - Fried yam seller

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Felix, a resilient young fried yam vendor, shared his empowering message for the youth, encouraging them not to succumb to idleness in the face of unemployment.



The young man emphasized that starting small and demonstrating commitment can attract support.



He said, "A lot of the youth are gallivanting, on the street saying there is no job, you have to try hard for someone to see that you are forcing so that he/she can help, but if you sit idle and say there is no job, you may end up stealing"



The young man who dreamt of a career in the military, found himself selling fried yams instead due to financial constraints after completing Junior High School.



Felix mentioned this in an interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb's 'Everyday People' programme.



He said that he decided to relocate to Accra to hustle so that his family could sponsor the education of his younger siblings.



Despite the initial shift away from his aspirations, Felix's dedication to his business has been transformative and has not only secured a place to live but also significantly contributed to his family's well-being.



His journey is evidence of the power of initiative and perseverance.



Should the opportunity arise, he maintains a firm aspiration to fulfill his dream of becoming a soldier.



