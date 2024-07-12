Don’t think election 2024 is a done deal – Franklin Cudjoe cautions NDC

Politics of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, has cautioned the NDC not to assume victory in the 2024 election despite the NPP's governance issues.



He emphasized the need for the NDC to present concrete plans to reduce borrowing and avoid another IMF program by 2026.



Cudjoe highlighted the importance of estimating the impact of employment promises on GDP.



IMANI plans to provide objective analyses of political party plans, focusing on rising public debt, waste, and slowing GDP growth as key economic risks. These factors constrain government investment, affect project delivery, and increase the cost of living.