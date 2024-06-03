Donald Trump says hush-money trial 'very hard' on wife Melania

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: BBC

Donald Trump has described his trial and conviction as "very hard" on his wife Melania.



Last week, he became the first US president to be convicted of a crime, found guilty of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump maintains the trial was politically motivated.



In a Fox News interview, he vowed revenge at the upcoming November US election. Melania Trump reportedly finds the situation difficult, especially considering the lurid details revealed in court.



Trump faces sentencing on July 11 and plans to appeal. Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels expressed shock at the quick verdict and desires Trump to face jail time and community service.