Donkeys now know their way to Burkina because of your MP – Malik Basintale

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC's Deputy Communications Officer, Malik Basintale, has accused Sissala East MP, Hon. Amish Chinnia Issahaku, of smuggling fertilizers meant for local farmers to Burkina Faso.



Basintale claims Issahaku, who is also the Deputy Minister for Sanitation, has mismanaged farm resources under the government's Planting for Food and Jobs program, leaving farmers struggling.



He also alleges that Issahaku owes the government 1.3 million cedis in unpaid farm inputs.



Basintale urged voters to support the NDC’s candidate, Mohammed Bataglia, to address farmers’ needs and tackle the alleged corruption.