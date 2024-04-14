Dormaa Ahenkro mourns loss of teenager amid allegations of abortion

Regional News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Dormaa Ahenkro community is grappling with the heartbreaking loss of 19-year-old Abigail Kyeremaa, a student at Dormaa Senior High School, who tragically passed away in circumstances linked to a suspected abortion.



On the evening of April 9, 2024, Kyeremaa Matilda, 40, accompanied by Nana Atuoni Gyabaah, went to the Dormaa District Police station with a disturbing report.



Matilda recounted how her daughter, Abigail Kyeremaa, had complained of severe abdominal pains earlier that day. Upon questioning, Abigail revealed her pregnancy and disclosed that Philip Addae had provided her with medication to terminate it.



Despite being rushed to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, Abigail Kyeremaa sadly succumbed to her condition shortly after arrival.



Philip Addae, the suspect, has been arrested, cautioned, and detained pending further legal action.



An active investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding Abigail Kyeremaa's untimely demise.



The tragic incident has sparked community grief and raised important questions about reproductive health, abortion practices, and the safety of young individuals.