Dormaa East MP predicts landslide victory for Bawumia in 2024 Elections

Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Paul Twum Barimah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, has expressed confidence that the NPP's flag bearer and Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will win the 2024 general election convincingly.



He based his conviction on the strategies being implemented by the party and the campaign team.



Barimah cited Vice President Bawumia's pledge to implement a tax amnesty for individuals and businesses if elected president in 2025 as a key factor in his favor. He noted that Bawumia has gained support from the business community, who have pledged their votes to him.



Vice President Bawumia has criticized the current tax regime, describing it as less structured and lacking innovation, which he believes burdens individuals and businesses. He has proposed a new flat tax system for all individuals and businesses to start on a clean slate, aiming to seal loopholes in the tax system.



Barimah praised Bawumia's strategy of neutralizing opposition strongholds while increasing support in NPP strongholds, noting that it has been effective.



He highlighted Bawumia's equal distribution of projects across all 16 regions, including road construction, support for farmers, school construction, distribution of electronic tablets to students, and the Agenda 111 projects to build health facilities.



According to Barimah, Bawumia's leadership qualities, including unifying party members and reaching out to the opposition, bode well for victory.



He believes that Bawumia's performance and delivery on promises make him a favorable candidate in the eyes of Ghanaians, predicting a significant victory for him in the upcoming election.