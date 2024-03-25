Dormaahene affirms commitment to anti-LGBTQI+ bill

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

At the Sumaman Akwantukɛse Festival in Suma Ahenkuro, the Dormaahene, Osagyefo ƆseadeƐyƆ Dr Agyemang Badu, shared his unwavering stance on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, emphasizing his commitment to Ghana's traditional values and cultural norms.



Dr Agyemang Badu, who also serves as a High Court judge and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, asserted that he would be willing to make personal sacrifices, including forgoing his judicial salary, if necessary, to uphold the nation's principles.



During his address, the chief echoed widespread calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill without hesitation, regardless of any potential repercussions from foreign donors.



He underscored the importance of prioritizing Ghana's sovereignty and the will of its people over external influences, emphasizing that the refusal to sign the bill would signify tacit support for LGBTQ activities, a stance incompatible with Ghanaian values.



Dr Agyemang Badu further emphasized that he and other supporters of the bill would not yield to external pressure, even if it meant facing severe consequences. Drawing attention to other nations that have banned LGBTQ activities despite facing sanctions from the Western world, he highlighted the resilience of their economies and reiterated Ghana's capacity to withstand external pressures in defense of its cultural heritage.