Dormaahene pledges to resolve 'bad blood' with Asantehene: 'Who doesn’t want peace?'

Regional News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II has pledged to mend relations with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, affirming his desire for peace.



This commitment came during a visit by Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, the New Force presidential candidate, who advocated for unity between the two chiefs.



Offering symbolic drinks as a peace gesture, Cheddar stated that national unity hinges on the harmony between Dormaahene and Otumfuo.



Dormaahene expressed gratitude for Cheddar's appeal and vowed to make peace, acknowledging the significance of unity for Ghana’s stability.