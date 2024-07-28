Dormaahene throws down the gauntlet at Otumfuo on Fiapre Chief appointment

Regional News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono House of Chiefs, has warned Ashanti Overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, against appointing a paramount chief at Fiapre without his approval.



Speaking at the one-year anniversary of Dumasua Nkosouhene, Dormaahene declared that he would disobey any court ruling permitting such an appointment and was prepared to face jail if necessary.



This declaration highlights a brewing conflict over chieftaincy authority between the Bono and Ashanti regions.