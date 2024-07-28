You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964057

Regional News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

    

Source: ghlagatin.net

Dormaahene throws down the gauntlet at Otumfuo on Fiapre Chief appointment

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono House of Chiefs, has warned Ashanti Overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, against appointing a paramount chief at Fiapre without his approval.

Speaking at the one-year anniversary of Dumasua Nkosouhene, Dormaahene declared that he would disobey any court ruling permitting such an appointment and was prepared to face jail if necessary.

This declaration highlights a brewing conflict over chieftaincy authority between the Bono and Ashanti regions.

