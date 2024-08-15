Double-track system has led to several teenage pregnancies – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has voiced concerns over the increase in teenage pregnancies, which he attributes to the double-track system introduced under the Free SHS program.



Mahama has pledged to review and reform the Free SHS policy, particularly by canceling the double-track system, which he believes has negatively impacted students' education.



He also promised to improve the quality of food provided to students by allowing schools to directly purchase supplies from local markets, ensuring better nutrition.



Mahama clarified that he does not intend to cancel the Free SHS program but aims to make it more effective through necessary reforms.