Dr. Abu Sakara explains motive behind collaboration with Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has shed light on the reasons behind his partnership with Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change (M4C).



Their collaboration, he emphasized, is rooted in a shared vision for national progress and innovation.



In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show, Dr. Sakara highlighted their joint mission to introduce forward-thinking policies that can tackle the obstacles impeding Ghana's development agenda. He stressed that their alliance transcends personal ambitions and is solely dedicated to serving the nation's interests.



According to Dr. Sakara, their goal is to create an electoral alliance that welcomes independent-minded individuals, providing a platform for contributions to the country's growth irrespective of political affiliations.



The collaboration between Dr. Sakara and Mr. Kyerematen, dubbed 'The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),' was announced by independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen on Thursday, April 4.



The ARC aims to unite Ghanaians across various demographics, particularly focusing on engaging youth and women, with the ultimate objective of electing Ghana's first independent president.