Dr. Adomako Kissi attributes primary loss to 'Ken Must Go' stance

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has linked his recent defeat in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primaries to his endorsement of the 'Ken must go' campaign.



During an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Dr. Adomako suggested that his support for the 'Ken must go' campaign might have influenced his loss.



While acknowledging multiple factors at play including his support for the Alan Kyeremanten, he emphasised his dissenting stance as a potential contributor to his defeat.



"I think that there were many factors. One that comes to mind is having a dissenting mind. What I mean by that is there have been several cases that I had with a dissenting mind, and I think that it may have contributed. For instance, I am one of the few who stood initially for 'Ken must go.' I wouldn’t say that is the one key reason, but I think it may have contributed."



Dr. Adomako lost the primary to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin with a vote tally of 818 to 566.