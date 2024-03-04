Dr. Ago Tetteh disputes claims of homosexuality in Ga and Nzema cultures

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh, husband of renowned Ghanaian journalist Bridget Otoo, has refuted assertions made by Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chair of CDD-Ghana, regarding the historical presence of homosexual practices within Ga and Nzema cultures.



He expressed doubt concerning Professor Gadzekpo's assertions, as the latter failed to provide concrete instances or proof of the existence of the practices in question within these societies, making their inclusion in cultural customs dubious.



Addressing the issue on the X platform, Dr Ago Tetteh emphasized that while the Ga community has a history of coexistence with queer individuals due to their inclusive nature, it does not imply the existence of inherent homosexual practices within their cultural traditions.



He clarified that there is no documented evidence of any homosexual practices within Ga culture, despite the belief among the Ga people in a divine entity embodying both masculine and feminine qualities.



Dr. Ago Tetteh cautioned against making unsubstantiated allegations, urging Professor Gadzekpo to refrain from misleading the public with baseless claims.











