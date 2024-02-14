Dr Akoto Afriyie calls for restriction on food imports to support local farmers

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, has called for a reconsideration of restricting the importation of certain food items into Ghana to protect local farmers and enhance their global competitiveness.



Despite Parliament rejecting an L.I. aimed at restricting the importation of 22 items in 2023, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie emphasized the need for the government to address Ghana's overreliance on imports, which he believes disadvantages many local farmers.



Speaking at a forum in Kumasi, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie stated, "Our farmers are heavily disadvantaged under the current import regime and desperately need a level playing field to compete with their counterparts abroad."



He urged the government to revisit the issue, emphasizing the importance of creating a fair competitive environment for local farmers.



The Export and Import Regulations 2023 sought to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products, including sugar, rice, poultry, and tripe. However, the bill faced opposition from the Minority Caucus in Parliament and various associations, leading to its suspension after public pressure.