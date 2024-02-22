Dr Amin Adam assures Okyenhene of govt's committment to complete stalled projects in Eastern Region

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has announced the resumption of funding by Exim Korea for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Bunso Campus construction.



Dr. Amin Adam revealed this during a visit to the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa State, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, in Kyebi.



He further stated that the Ministry of Finance is collaborating with the United Kingdom Export Finance to release funds for all Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) issued before November 2023.



This initiative will provide 6.6 million euros to contractors, aiming to restart work on the stalled new Eastern Regional Hospital project.



Dr. Amin Adam emphasised the government's commitment to completing key projects in the region, assuring that negotiations are ongoing to disburse an additional €42 million for the completion of the Eastern Regional Hospital.



He also mentioned President Nana Akufo-Addo's dedication to a new municipal hospital, with feasibility studies conducted and discussions underway regarding the financial aspects.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed confidence in Dr. Amin Adam's ability to fulfill his mandate and urged Finance Ministry staff to support him diligently.