Dr. Amin Adam pledges gov't commitment to complete stalled projects in Ashanti Region

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has revealed government's plan to resume and complete stalled infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region, during his official visit.



The Minister highlighted the significance of the Ashanti Region in Ghana's economic development and expressed the government's commitment to executing essential projects, including the Kumasi International Airport, the Kejetia Redevelopment Market, and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Acknowledging challenges that had hindered project completion, Mr. Amin Adam assured swift action, emphasizing President Akufo-Addo's determination to see these projects through for the benefit of the people.



During his visit, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, appealed to the Finance Minister to address the completion of unfinished and suspended projects, specifically mentioning the Ahenema-Kokoben and Anhwiankwanta road project.



He requested financial clearance for the road project and sought the Finance Minister's intervention.



The Finance Minister is set to visit various projects in the Ashanti Region to assess their current status and challenges, gathering firsthand information to facilitate the government's commitment to project completion.