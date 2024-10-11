Dr. Apaak authorizes the release of GH₵ 231,200 to support 264 Builsa South students

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa South, has approved the disbursement of GH₵ 231,200 to support 264 students in paying their school fees.



The funds, from his share of the common fund, aim to ease the financial burden on students pursuing higher education. Selected from 426 applicants, the

beneficiaries include 182 university students and 82 nursing and teacher trainees.



Dr. Apaak's initiative has provided GH₵ 747,000 in educational support since 2017, benefiting 995 students.



The MP continues to prioritize education, along with healthcare, water, sanitation, and youth empowerment in his constituency.