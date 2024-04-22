Dr. Asah-Asante urges NPP to promptly announce Bawumia's running mate

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Ghana, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to swiftly announce its running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



While acknowledging the necessity of thorough consultation before finalizing the selection process, Dr. Asah-Asante stressed the urgency of the situation. He emphasized that with the increasing election fervor nationwide, time is of the essence.



In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Asah-Asante highlighted the importance of striking a balance between comprehensive consultation and timely action. He cautioned against prolonged delays, warning that waiting too long to announce the running mate could subject the chosen candidate to heightened scrutiny and challenges once the campaign is underway.



Dr. Asah-Asante stated, "The party must be mindful of the fact that time is not on their side. Yes, you want to consult broadly, but you can’t spend all your life on that. By now, they should be out with a candidate who has all the qualities that they want so that it doesn’t delay the campaign unnecessarily."



He further added, "If you wait, the issue is that you bring the person in, then the person now comes to face with the campaign already set in motion. People will now want to scrutinize the person, they will want to assess the person, and they will want to throw all manner of things at the person, and that is the best means by which you can see how best you can shepherd your candidate and then prepare him/her for the task ahead. I think the delay is becoming too much. I think the party must quickly come out with a running mate."