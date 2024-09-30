Dr Augustine Blay officially launches “Bawumia Nation” App

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

On September 27, 2024, Dr. Augustine Blay, Executive Secretary to Ghana's Vice President and head of the "Bawumia for President 2024 Campaign," launched the “Bawumia Nation” App at the University of Ghana.



This app aims to unite volunteers who support Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid in the upcoming elections, allowing users to participate in the campaign from anywhere.



The launch featured fun and educational activities, with attendance from NPP dignitaries and volunteer group members.



Users can download the app, create profiles, and recruit others, expanding the campaign network while earning rewards for participation.