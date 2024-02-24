Dr Bawumia constitutes manifesto committees for 2024 election

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has constituted manifesto committees for the 2024 General Election.



This follows his recent national address on his vision for Ghana if elected as President. A statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Dr Bawumia’s Campaign Team, listed 20 Committees with their chairpersons, coordinators and secretaries.



“Following the announcement of Committee Chairpersons for the 2024 Manifesto Committees, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the complete membership of the manifesto committee for the 2024 general elections,” it said.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah is the Manifesto Committee Chairman, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Vice Chairman, with Mr Evron Hughes as the Secretary. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Ms Abena Asante and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah are the Coordinators.



The Manifesto Committee responsible for the economy are Dr Assibey Yeboah, Chair, Ms Abena Amoah, Co-Chair, Dr John Kumah, Nana Ama Poku, Prof Joseph Magnus Frimpong, Dr Kwame Nyame Baafi, Dr Stephen Amoah, Dr K.K. Apraku and Joseph Cudjoe.



The rest are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Dr Emmanuel Opoku Marfo, Madam Abena Osei Asare, Prof Amoako Tuffuor, Dr John Ofori, Dr Mutaka Alolo, Dr Nii Noi Ashong and Prof Gyan Baffuor with their advisors being Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and Mr Kwame Pianim Mr Tony Oteng Gyasi is Chair and Mrs Kosi Yankey Ayeh, Co-Chair for the Trade and Industry Committee. Other members are Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Dr Agnes Adu, Prof Eric Oteng Abayie, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Ms Genevieve Sackey and Mr Kwame Sowu.



The rest are Mr Micheal Okyere Baafi, Mr Seth Eshun, Mr Antwi Okyere, Mr Abanga Abdulai, Ms Harriet Donkor, Ms Olivia Antwi Dadzie and Dr Kennedy Abrokwah with Mr K. T. Hammond as the Advisor.



The Energy and Petroleum Committee has Mr Kojo Poku Nsafoah as Chair, Nana Ama Tima Boakye, Co-Chair, with Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Mr Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, Mr Edwin Provencal and Dr Ben K.D Asante as members.



The rest are Mrs. Portia Owusuwaah Obeng, Hamida Nuhu, Prof Appiah-Adu Mr Kwesi Sarpong, Mr Mustapha Hameed, Mr Andrew Heritage Mercer, Mr Robert Forson, Mr Steve Akuoko and Mr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the Advisor.



For Agriculture and Fisheries Committee, Mr William Oppong Bio is the Chairman and Dr Jemima Nunoo, Co-Chair.



The members are Mr Isaac Yaw Opoku, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, Mr Kwaku Korboe, Dr Afua Asabea Asare and Mr Moses Anim The rest are Dr Abdulai Mobson, Ms Marian Tandoh, Mr Tutu Agyare, Dr Sagare Bambangi, Mr Roger Kanton, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Dr Gyelie Nurah and Alfred Obeng Boateng with Dr Bryan Acheampong and Mavis Hawa Koomson as Advisors.



Mr Augustine Blay and Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh are Co- Chairpersons for the Communication and Digitalisation Committee. Madam Fati Abubakar, Madam Ama Pomaa, Mr Joe Anokye, Mr Richard Okyere Fosu, Nana Adjoa Asante and Mr Yaw Boadu Brides are members.



The rest are Mr Kofi Owusu Nkansah, Mr Razak Awudulai, Mr Kofi Dadzie, Mr Oliver Boachie, Mr Kwesi Adu-Gyan andGeorge Andah with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as Advisor For the Land, Minerals and Natural Resources Committee, Dr Gideon Boako and Ms Joyce Attafuah are Co-Chairs.



The members are Mr. Martin Ayisi, Mr Mireku Duker, Mr Joyce Opoku Boateng, Mr. Kwame Gyan, Mr Sammi Awuku and Mr Michael Ansah.



The rest are Mrs Josephine Okutu, Mr Tutu Agyare, Dr Mutaka Alolo, Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, Nana Akwasi Awuah, Dr Solomon Anum and Dr Ibrahim Yakubu with their Advisor being Mr Abu Jinapor. Dr Emmanuel Marfo and Ms Tina Eshun are the Co-Chairpersons for the Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment Committee.



The members are Dr Henry Kokofu, Mr Peter Oteng, Mr Lawrence Agyensam, Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior and Mr John Benam. The others are Dr Kwame Frimpong, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, Mr Mathew Yaw Kyeremeh, Dr Kwaku Afriyie and Madam Margaret Impraim.



Their Advisor is Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford. The Legal and Governance Committee has Mr Maxwell Opoku Agyemang and Ms Gloria Ofori Boadu as Co-Chairs.



The members are Dr Kwame Agyemang Budu, Mr Joe Ghartey, Samuel Atta Akyea, Mr. Gary Nimako, Ms Sheila Minka-Premo, Ms Mariam Iddrisu Bagala, Prof Kenneth Attafuah, Mr Akhbar Khomeni and Dr. Emmanuel Amankwa.



Mr Godfred Dame is their Advisor. Madam Justina Marigold Hasan and Mr Obiri Boahen are the Co-Chairs for the Local Government Committee.



The members are Mr O.B. Amoah, Mr Dennis Aboagye Miracles, Nana Ato Arthur, Madam Lariba Abudu, Mr Collins Ntim, Mr Osei Assibey, Simon Osei Mensah, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Dr Yao Letsa, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene.



The Advisor is Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah. Under Housing and Infrastructure, Mr Kwabena Agyepong and Sheila Bartels Co-Chairs.



Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, Madam Freda Prempeh, Mr Solomon Asamoah, Mr Clifford Braimah, Mr Hanifa Yahaya, Mr Addai Nimo, Mr Kwabena Nyarko, Mr Anthony Karbo, Prof Appiah Adu, Nana Appiah, Dr John Kissi, Dr. Dickson Osei-Asibey, Esq. and Mr Alfred Danso Darkwa are mrmbers.



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Advisor. For the Transport Committee, Mr Hasan Tampuli and Madam Lydia Seyram Co-Chairs.



The members are Mr Ofori Poku, Nana Akomea, Mr Kwasi Busia, Mr Lawratu Musah Saaka, Mrs Anna Hormah Miezah, Prof. Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, Chief Obosu Mohammed, Ms Ellen Daaku, Mr Edward Appiah, Miss Senanu Mortty, Nii Noi Nortey and Mr Albert Adu Boahen.



Their Advisor is Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Under security, Mr Edward Asomani and Naana Ayiah are the Co-Chairs with Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Mr Henry Quartey, Kofi Amankwa Manu, Kwabena Adu-Boahen, Nana Attobrah, Mr Ambrose Dery, Mr J.K. Mensah, Mr Peter Opata, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako and DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori (Rtd.) being members.



Mr Albert Kan Dapaah is their Advisor. The Foreign Affairs Committee also has Mr Mike Ocquaye Jnr and Mavis Nkansah Boadu as Co-Chairs. Mr Isaac Osei, Mr D. K. Osei, Mr Edward Boateng, Mrs Korkor Asante, Mr Ayisi Boateng , Mr Charles Owiredu, Ms Esther Ofori, Dr Eugene Owusu, Mrs Gina Blay, Mr Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah and Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah Danso are members.



The Advisor is Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway. “The Flagbearer looks forward to the collaboration of all stakeholders as we endeavor to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” the statement said