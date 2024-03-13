Dr. Bawumia encourages Muslims to pray for nation during Ramadan

Religion of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Muslims in the country to use the Holy month of Ramadan as an opportunity to pray for their loved ones and the nation.



The month-long fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan has begun for Muslims all over the world, and it has also officially started in Ghana today. This follows the confirmation of the sighting of the crescent by the National Chief Imam last night.



In a message released by Dr. Bawumia and his wife to their fellow Muslims, they urged them to show intense devotion, pray for their loved ones and the nation, and also to be compassionate to the poor and needy.



Dr. Bawumia wrote, "Hajia Samira and I are pleased to welcome the blessed month of Ramadan with great joy. Ramadan presents a unique opportunity for all of us to renew our commitment to Almighty Allah, and to show love and compassion to the poor and needy."



The Vice President also urged his fellow Muslims to use this month of devotion and sacrifice to pray for their loved ones and their dear nation, Ghana.