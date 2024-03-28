Dr. Bawumia leads NPP delegation for John Kumah's one-week

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, led a high-profile NPP delegation to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region to observe the One Week memorial of the late former MP for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



The event, held in Onwe, Ejisu Constituency, attracted thousands of mourners from across the region and beyond, gathering to pay their respects to the late MP before his final funeral rites.



According to Graphic Online reports, Dr. Bawumia's arrival stirred excitement among the crowds, with many rushing to catch a glimpse of him. He was escorted in a solemn procession from the main street to the funeral ground, accompanied by chants of his name.



Accompanied by his wife, Samira, Dr. Bawumia greeted dignitaries, including traditional leaders, as he made his way around the gathering. His presence brought a sense of unity and solidarity to the mourning community.



Upon reaching the dais where the late MP's family was seated, including his mother and wife, Dr. Bawumia offered his condolences and comfort. He shared an emotional moment with the deceased's mother, who was visibly moved to tears, before consoling other members of the family.



The Vice President's delegation included prominent NPP figures such as the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, NPP National Chairman Steven Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong, as well as Ministers, Deputy Ministers of State, MPs, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and several other government appointees.