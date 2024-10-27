You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1999091

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Dr. Bawumia lied, Trainee nurses in Bolgatanga denounce claims of paid allowances.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The SRC president emphasized feelings of abandonment The SRC president emphasized feelings of abandonment

Nursing students at Bolgatanga Nursing and Training College have rejected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's claim that all 2024 trainee allowances are settled.

Five months after his announcement of a 177 million cedi fund, students report receiving only five months of allowances since starting their three-year programs.

They expressed frustration over the government's broken promises, stating that the delays are affecting their education and living conditions.

The SRC president emphasized feelings of abandonment, warning that students may vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if their allowances are not paid promptly.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment