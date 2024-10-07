Dr. Bawumia marks birthday with launch of innovative CitizenApp

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, marked his birthday on October 7th with the launch of the CitizenApp, a transformative mobile application designed to enhance public service delivery and citizen engagement in Accra.



This initiative underscores Bawumia’s commitment to leveraging technology to better serve Ghanaians.



The CitizenApp is designed



Read full articleas a comprehensive platform for accessing various government services, reporting issues, and receiving real-time updates on public matters.



By personalizing the user experience, the app aims to streamline interactions between citizens and government agencies, enhancing efficiency and transparency.



During the launch, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the app’s potential to reduce bureaucracy and promote accountability within government operations.



“What Ghana has done, many advanced countries have not yet accomplished. We are moving in a direction that offers major opportunities,” he stated.



He further noted, “Once the system is in place, doing business in Ghana will be much easier, from paying taxes to obtaining passports and registering businesses.”



The launch attracted key government officials, tech industry leaders, and members of the public, reflecting a shared vision for digital transformation in Ghana.



“This is going to make life easier for the citizens and allows the government to communicate effectively with them. This is an exciting development in our digitalization journey,” he added.



Watch the App launch below:/b>



