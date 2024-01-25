Dr. Bawumia on working visit to explore Estonia's digital economy

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on a working visit to the Republic of Estonia.



The working visit started on Wednesday, January 23, and will end on January 27, 2024.



In a statement signed by the Dr. Bawumia’s spokesperson, Gideon Boako, "Estonia, being one of the most advanced digitalised countries in the world, the Vice President, among other things, will use the visit to examine the Estonia digital economy vis-à-vis Ghana's."



While in Estonia, Dr. Bawumia would hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Ms. Kaja Kallas, the Undersecretary for Digital Transformation and Government CIO at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalization, Mr. Luukas Ilves, and Mr. Raigo Uukkivi, the Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.