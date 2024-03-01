Dr. Bawumia presents over 200 accomplishments to National Muslim Council, pledges continued development

Politics of Friday, 1 March 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, has presented a long list of accomplishments made by the NPP Government in Zongo communities in the past seven years.



The presentation, which numbered over 200, was made to the National Muslim Council (NMC). They had asked Dr Bawumia and his Campaign Team to present their proposal for consideration in his 2024 Manifesto.



The National Muslim Council includes various stakeholders from the Zongo and Muslim communities, including the Muslim Caucus of Parliament.



Their proposals focused on developmental issues in education, health, and other social areas.



After receiving a copy of their proposal, Dr. Bawumia said that the NPP has shown an unwavering commitment to the progress of the Zongo Community over the past seven (7) years. He added that they had established a statutory development vehicle for Zongo Development.



Dr. Bawumia said, "Until recently, politics in the Zongos was reduced to the provision of rice and sugar, and that was it. We were not discussing policies in Zongo politics, and since I got into politics, I thought this should change. That is why we have focused more on policies and structures for the Zongo communities."



"We spoke about sustainable development for Zongo communities with policies structures, and we established the Zongo Development when we got the opportunity. They have done so much in the area of educational infrastructure and scholarship, health, entrepreneurial support, astro turfs, and many others, as you have seen,"



In pledging continuous development when voted into office, the vice president added, "Our idea coming into office was that the most important area to focus on to develop people is education. So we really focused a lot on education across the country, and in Zongo communities, through the Zongo Development Fund, we have built quite a number of classroom blocks, rehabilitated some, and offered tertiary education grants and scholarships to many brilliant but needy students



"In addition to this, our Free SHS policy has offered opportunities to many, including females, to have access to secondary education."



Dr. Bawumia thanked the delegation and reiterated his commitment to the development of Ghana through policies and structures.



He also assured them that his campaign and manifesto teams were prepared to consider inputs from the NMC and other stakeholders for inclusive development.



