You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966115

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Dr Bawumia represents the future of Ghanaian youth – Charles Ndanbon

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bawumia promised economic transformation, prioritizing agriculture Bawumia promised economic transformation, prioritizing agriculture

Charles Taleo Ndanbon, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nabdam, has endorsed Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the future for Ghanaian youth.

He praised Bawumia's vision of using digitization to industrialize the economy and create jobs.

During a regional tour, Ndanbon highlighted Bawumia's proven leadership as Vice President and urged support for his presidential bid.

Bawumia promised economic transformation, prioritizing agriculture with modern technologies, and plans to establish nursing and teacher training colleges in the region.

He emphasized learning from successful agricultural practices in Brazil and China to boost local productivity.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment