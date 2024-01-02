Dr Bawumia supports Jah Bless Faila towards her Cook-a-thon world record attempt

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: Peace FM

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended financial support of GH 30,000 Cedis to Abdul-Razak Failatu, (Jah Bless Faila) to aid her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



The audacious attempt by Tamale-based Jah Bless Faila, requires lots of food items and other cooking materials for the five days she's aiming to cook non-stop, and Dr. Bawumia's financial support is aimed at helping Jah Bless Fiala's cost.



Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and MP for Karaga in the Northern Region Dr Amin Adam and the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Sani Alhasan Shaibu, made the presentation to Faila in Tamale on Monday, on behalf Dr. Bawumia.



Dr. Amin Anta shared pictures of the presentation on his Facebook page and encouraged the general public to offer immense support to Faila.



Before Jah Bless Faila started cooking midday on Monday, January 1, Dr. Bawumia himself wrote on his personal Facebook page to encourage her.



"Faila, I wish you all the best in your attempt to set a new world record with your cookathon. It is possible to break the record and set a new one. Go for gold Jah Bless," Dr. Bawumia wrote.



Dr. Bawumia offered similar support to another young Ghanaian, Afua Asantewaa, who sang for 126 hours to break the world record for the longest singing marathon.



Apart from the support Dr. Bawumia was one of the first high-profile Ghanaians to visit the Akwaaba Village, the venue for the Sing-a-thon to cheer Afua on and encourage her.



Afua is now awaiting Guinness World Records to authenticate her feat after submitting evidence of her incredible feat.



Following Afua's incredible feat of singing for more than five days, Dr. Bawumia also rewarded the singer by presenting an all-expenses paid one-week holiday for Afua and her husband at the plush Royal Senchi resort.