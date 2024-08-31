You are here: HomeNews2024 08 31Article 1975457

Source: GNA

Dr Bawumia supports tax waivers on medical equipment, materials meant for church projects

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia supports tax exemptions for medical equipment imported by churches and faith-based organizations for health and education projects.

During a visit to the Catholic Church's 100-bed pediatric hospital project at Adjen-Kotoku, he pledged personal funds and promised to improve the access road to the site.

Bawumia praised the project, emphasizing the government's commitment to partnering with religious groups to boost national infrastructure and healthcare.

