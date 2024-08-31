Dr Bawumia supports tax waivers on medical equipment, materials meant for church projects

Health News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia supports tax exemptions for medical equipment imported by churches and faith-based organizations for health and education projects.



During a visit to the Catholic Church's 100-bed pediatric hospital project at Adjen-Kotoku, he pledged personal funds and promised to improve the access road to the site.



Bawumia praised the project, emphasizing the government's commitment to partnering with religious groups to boost national infrastructure and healthcare.