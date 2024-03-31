Dr. Bawumia touts NPP's achievements, mocks Mahama with 'akonfem mathematics'

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a resounding endorsement of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) governance record, emphasizing its achievements across multiple sectors during a Unity Walk event themed "It is possible" in Kwahu.



Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the NPP government's accomplishments, particularly in areas such as Zongo development, railways, roads, health, and education. He painted a picture of progress, citing significant strides made in digitalization, which he rated at an impressive 70%.



Drawing a sharp contrast, he juxtaposed the NPP's performance with what he described as inferior achievements by a hypothetical candidate, hinting at former President John Mahama without directly mentioning his name. Dr. Bawumia implied that Ghanaians wouldn't favor a candidate who had only achieved a mere 20% progress during their tenure.



"When you look at international reserves, Zongo development, roads, railways, airports, interchanges, schools, hospitals, public libraries, digitalization, Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, digital address, e-pharmacy, and almost everything, we have performed better," Dr. Bawumia asserted. "These are just a few examples. Everybody could attest to the fact that the NPP has really worked hard."



He continued his comparison, using a vivid analogy rooted in Ghanaian culture and politics.



"Yet, somebody [Mahama] claims we should vote for him because he has done well, have you heard this before? Imagine you’ve written an exam with somebody and you scored 70% while the person got 20% and wants to be voted into power. What kind of mathematics is this? How do you expect the one who scored high to be rejected? This mathematics is what I call 'Akonfem mathematics.'"



The reference to "Akonfem mathematics" harks back to a controversy during John Mahama's presidency over the disappearance of guinea fowls, locally known as 'Akonfem,' which had been procured by the state.



Dr. Bawumia's impassioned speech resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the NPP's narrative of progress and development while casting doubt on the competency and accomplishments of its political rivals.



