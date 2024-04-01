Dr. Clement Apaak initiates skills training for Builsa South youth, empowering 113 constituents

Regional News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On March 29, 2024, Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, launched the Youth In Apprenticeship Program, marking a joyous occasion for constituents.



A statement from the Upper East Regional Communication Officer, Jonathan Abdalla Salifu, revealed that 113 young men and women were enrolled in ten different trade disciplines, including hairdressing, dressmaking, welding, and carpentry, among others.



The beneficiaries received training tools and equipment worth over GHS 150,000.00, with Dr. Apaak already disbursing GHS 64,330.00 to cover the training costs. In his address, Dr. Apaak emphasized his commitment as an educator to support constituents in all aspects of life, not just formal education. He highlighted previous interventions, including financial assistance to 236 students the previous year.



The event, attended by numerous constituents, also saw the presence of regional executives and stalwarts, including Mr. Ibrahim Mutawakilo, Jonathan Abdalllah Salifu, Madam Fawzia Abagnama Yakubu, Mr. Martin Aka-ere Ayamga, and Mr. Rolanda Ayorogo from the regional working committee.