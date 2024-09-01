Dr. Clement Apaak supports two women’s groups in Builsa South

Regional News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP and Parliamentary candidate for Builsa South, has supported two women’s groups in his constituency with a donation of GHC 10,000.



This contribution is aimed at empowering women and promoting social change.



The funds will be used to connect electricity to a rice mill and roof another mill in Fumbisi Zongo and Logmiisa communities.



The women expressed their gratitude and assured Dr. Apaak of their support in the upcoming elections.



Dr. Apaak’s commitment to empowering women, the less privileged, and youth remains central to his efforts.