Dr Dacosta Aboagye assists Ashanti NPP Youth Wing with motorbikes

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

On Friday, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, acting CEO of the NHIA and NPP member, donated ten new motorbikes to the Ashanti regional youth wing of the party.



This donation is intended to support their campaign activities ahead of the December elections.



Dr. Aboagye responded to a request from Raphael Sarfo Patrick, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, highlighting his ongoing commitment to the party.



Sarfo Patrick expressed gratitude for the donation and urged other government officials to contribute similarly to strengthen the party’s campaign efforts.



Dr. Aboagye has previously supported the Kumawu and NPP-UK branches and remains dedicated to aiding the party’s success.