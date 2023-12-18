Dr. De- Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey named among 100 most influential Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Award winning Plant Medicine specialist ( Pharmacognosist) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of renowned Medi- Moses Herbal Clinic and Prostate Centre, Dr. De- Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey has been named among the 100 Most Prominent and Influential Personalities in Ghana for his outstanding roles and contributions towards the Health and Wellness sector at the Business Executive Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.



The prestigous accolade reflects his commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality healthcare delivery in the various communities and also cementing his credibility and reputation in the market for the past three decades as well as setting a benchmarks for others to follow.



Among the other hundred (100) dignitaries honoured were the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan, Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, former Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) in Ghana, Talal Fattal, CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, Chairman, Elders of Council of State Austin Gamey and many more notable personalities.



The 100 Most Influential People Award (MIPA) is organised by The Business Executive with the aim to recognise the top 100 leading Ghanaian entrepreneurs with exemplary achievements and honoring their ground breaking contributions to the nation over the years.



The awardees were chosen through a multi-stage selection process which involved nominations, the findings of research consultants, and ultimately approved by the Awards Selection Jury comprising 12 experts on socioeconomic, political, corporate, cultural, and diplomatic matters in Ghana.



Dr. De- Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey was presented with a plaque and a citation that reads, " Your influence on the growth and development of Ghana as a nation and on the social economic evolution of the people of its various communities has greatly improved the quality of life and their standing in the emergent global village. Not only have you served as a role model but you have also created the opportunity for millions of Ghanaians to become the best they can be", it stated.



Meanwhile, Dr. De- Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey said, this priceless achievement signifies his stunning hardwork over the past 30 years of great service to God and country.



To him, he has indeed worked tirelessly to build the brand and he truly deserve it. "As we celebrate our 30 years of great service". He dedicated the honours to his cherished wife, Mrs. Juliana Dogbatsey who has been so supportive to the course. He again thanked his cherished staff and customers for their unflinching support alway.



According to him, the company will continue to work hard to achieve its vision of becoming the Best Herbal and Prostate Centre in Africa.



" I am extremely excited for such a wonderful milestone. We started from a humble beginning but now we are so overwhelmed with this great achievement. I know there is more to come our way", he noted.



Notably, in Ghana, the award schemes include the flagship Ghana Industry Chief Executive Officers Awards, dubbed “Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs”, “Ghana Development Awards,” Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards,” Business Executive Excellence Awards,” Ghana Philanthropy Awards, and “Environment, Health and Safety Awards.



*ABOUT MEDI- MOSES HERBAL CLINIC AND PROSTATE CENTRE



Medi-Moses Clinic and Herbal Centre has in the last 30 years been performing wonders which has not only made a significant impact in the medical circles but has overwhelmed the global medical community with its discovery of a cure that deals with Benign Prostate (BPH).



Over the years Medi-Moses has transformed and upgraded itself to suit our environment and the needs of its cherished customers and stakeholders as a whole.



The medical centre which started from a very humble beginning has innovated in many phases of health provision from just the production and sale of quality herbal medications in 1993 to being a world leader in men’s health in 2023.



In its 30 years of providing medical service, it has been able to expand and excel in the following ways:



The company started as a one-man business with Dr Moses Amuzu Dogbatsey, of blessed memory hawking his products at lorry stations, door- to-door delivery as well as street sales. He later secured an office and sales point at the Ghana International Trade Fair site modelling it into a small clinic with just two employees.



In 2013, after the baton was handed over to his son, a trained medical doctor as well as a pharmacologist, Dr Moses Degaulle Dogbtatsey, Medi-Moses was given the much needed impetus to become one of the biggest clinics in the sub-region boasting of modern technological equipment for medical purposes.



Dr Dogbatsey is a trained medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi. He started working under the tutelage of his father, who owned the Medi -Moses Clinic and Herbal Centre, in 1993, while he was still a student of KNUST. Dr Dogbatsey came up with a specially formulated 100 per cent food supplement called PROSTACURE HERBAL TEA, used for improving urinary flow in men with BPH. The prospective study carried out in 7,000 patients between 40 and 70 years with varying degrees of enlarged prostate gland over a period of four years showed complete improvement in their BPH symptoms within two to eight weeks.