Dr. Enam Antonio: GIMPA law lecturer appointed law professor at UCONN School of Law

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: Asaase News

A lecturer at the GIMPA Law School, Dr Enam Antonio, has been appointed as a Martin-Flynn Global Law Professor at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) School of Law for the next 3 years. Dr Antonio currently teaches Advanced International Law on GIMPA Law School’s Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) programme and Legal Research and Writing on the Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) programme.



Dr Antonio’s appointment is part of the academic cooperation and partnership between the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School and the University of Connecticut (UCONN) School of Law.



The appointment



The Martin-Flynn Global Law Professor Program is established to enrich the academic life of the law school community at UCONN, expand the existing faculty relationships, and enlist assistance from selected global scholars to support the growth of UCONN’s LLM programs.



Dr Enam Antonio an early career legal academic/researcher. she joined the GIMPA Law School as one of the faculty’s youngest academics in September 2013. She is a recipient of the Leitner Centre Scholarship and holds an LLM in International Law and Justice from Fordham Law School, New York. Dr Antonio completed her doctoral study at the Oliver Schreiner Law School at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Before joining GIMPA Law, she clerked at the Supreme Court under three Supreme Court Justices.



Her doctoral thesis focused on the intersection between law and the third-world colonial/civilisation mission as they relate to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and its application to climate change mitigation. Her current research interests centre on Third World approaches to international law (TWAIL) and climate change, mitigation and adaptation action in Africa, and ESG and sustainability practices.



Although her expertise is in climate change law, she is also aware that climate change is multi-faced and the solutions needed to address and adapt to future climate change call for wide, interdisciplinary engagement. Therefore, she welcomes opportunities for interdisciplinary research with varied research methods.



GIMPA and UCONN partnership



GIMPA and the University of Connecticut (UCONN) executed a partnership/collaboration agreement in 2023 to contribute to increased global understanding of the law across jurisdictions and provide opportunities for students and faculty to enhance their understanding of international and comparative law through exchanges and graduate studies at the masters level.



As part of the agreement, GIMPA Law can nominate several current Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) and Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) students as well as GIMPA Law Alumni every year to study abroad at the UCONN School of Law for a duration of between one semester and a year.



Each student selected and officially referred by GIMPA Law to UCONN is eligible to receive a merit scholarship award of up to 50% of the academic fees needed to complete the UCONN LLM programme in one academic year.